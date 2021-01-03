Woman dead after hit-skip accident in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a hit-skip crash on Columbus’ east side Saturday night.

According to Columbus Police, Stephanie McComas, 50, was crossing East 5th Avenue at Rarig Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle traveling east. Police said the vehicle fled the scene of the accident.

McComas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not describe a suspect vehicle, only saying it would have obvious front-end damage.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at (614) 645-4645.

This is the second traffic fatality for 2021.

