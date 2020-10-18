Woman dead after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One woman is dead after an early morning shooting in east Columbus Sunday.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a gas station on the 800 block of East Broad Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. for a call of a shooting.

Officers discovered the woman, 25, inside a car in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s boyfriend told police that they were shot at by someone in a black SUV, and that the boyfriend drove to the gas station for help.

This is the 128 homicide in Columbus for 2020.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.