Woman dead after crash I-270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is dead following a single-vehicle accident along I-270 on the east side of Columbus Tuesday evening.

According to Columbus Police, Brenda Aldridge-Cendejas, 52, of Canal Winchester, was driving alone in a minivan along I-270 north near I-70 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Aldreidge-Cendejas drifted out of her lane and struck a road construction sign and construction barrel, which smashed the car’s windshield, police said.

The minivan continued along I-270 for another 1/4 mile, when she again left the roadway, striking a guardrail, disabling the vehicle, police said.

Aldridge-Cendejas was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in life-threatening condition. She was pronounced dead at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Columbus has had 66 traffic fatalities from 63 crashes in 2020.