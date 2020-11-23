Woman critically injured in I-70 crash near Alum Creek Dr

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a crash early Monday morning,  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:19 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion eastbound on I-70, between Alum Creek Drive and U.S. 33 when she lost control of the vehicle, and struck the concrete wall dividing the eastbound and westbound lanes.  

Police say the woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition.  

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours, but has since reopened.  

Police continue to investigate.  

