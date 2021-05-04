Woman convicted of involvement in 2020 Guernsey County fatal shooting

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman involved in the August 2020 shooting death of a Newark man in Kimbolton was convicted last week of complicity charges.

Katelan Marie Null, 27, of Mt. Vernon, was found guilty of complicity to murder, complicity to involuntary manslaughter, and complicity to felonious assault.

According to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, his office responded to a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020, from a woman saying her friend, Alexander Anderson, 32, of Newark, had been shot and that she was lost in rural Guernsey County. 911 dispatchers were able to determine her location and send deputies to her, at which point, deputies found Anderson had died.

In addition to Null, law enforcement arrested Jacob Harper, 25, of Newcomerstown, in connection with the shooting.

Null faces 15 year to life in prison, with sentencing scheduled for May 12.