Woman, child injured in Newark fire

Columbus Police: Officer shoots robbery suspect on city’s east side
Local News

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — A woman and a child were hospitalized after an overnight fire in Newark.  

According to the Newark Division of Fire, at about 12:39am, Friday, firefighters were called to a home on Hoover street on the report of people trapped inside a burning home. 

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home in flames, but everyone out of the residence.  

A woman was taken by helicopter to Ohio State University Wexner Center with 2nd and 3rd degree burns. A child was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation. 

Other occupants in the home were able to make it out safely.  

Firefighters say the fire started in the garage and spread to the house.  

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.  

