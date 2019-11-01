Woman charged with killing her father, injuring mother in Upper Arlington shooting

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Police say a woman in Upper Arlington killed her father and injured her mother in a shooting, Thursday night.

According to the Upper Arlington Police Division, at about 6:30pm, officers were called to the 3300 block of Colchester Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found James Roth, 61, and his wife Elizabeth Roth, 60, both shot multiple times.

James Roth would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Elizabeth Roth was taken to an area hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police, the couple had been shot by their daughter, Kristin Roth, 31.

Police later arrested Kristin Roth at her residence in the 4600 block of Merrifield Place.

The shooting happened as trick or treating was going on. Neighbors and police rushed to the neighborhood and told kids and their families to stay away.

“They started just swarming the street and it was all lit up,” said neighbor Shelby Cozad.

Kristin Roth was taken to the Franklin County jail and charged with aggravated murder, and felonious assault.