Bond set at $500k, trial to start Aug. 17 for woman charged with killing four in fiery crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Blacklick woman was arraigned Wednesday in connection with a March car crash that killed four members of a family from Powell.

Laylah Bordeau appeared via video link from the Delaware County Jail. She pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated homicide for allegedly crossing the median on I-71 in Delaware County and striking another vehicle head-on.

Trial was scheduled for August 17 at 9 a.m. According to prosecutors, Bordeau faces up to 68 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

The judge maintained Bordeau’s bond at $500,000. Should she post bond, Bordeau will be monitored for drugs and alcohol, and will be required to wear a GPS tracking device.

Killed in the crash were Abigail Sperl, 38; Brian Sperl, 42; Lincoln Sperl, 11; and Bastion Sperl, 14, when their vehicle struck a third car, flipped on its top, and caught fire.

The 29-year old driver of the third car escaped uninjured.

Bordeau was transported to Grant Hospital with serious injuries.

Court documents say Bordeau had 92 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl in her system at the time of the crash, nearly twice the amount used to sedate a person during surgery.