Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in infant’s death

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for the January 2019 death of a three-month-old girl.

Amie M. Wright, 38, of Sun Valley Drive, Columbus, was arrested and charged Friday with one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of three-month-old Annalise C. Murphy.

On Jan. 22, 2019, Columbus Police responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital for a call of an infant in critical condition. Two days later, the infant died.

Columbus Police and the Franklin County Coroner began investigating Murphy’s cause of death. On July 3, 2019, the coroner ruled the death a homicide.

Police have not released Wright’s relationship to the infant.