Woman wanted in connection to rape of 3-year-old girl

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old woman has been charged with in connection with the rape of a 3-year-old girl.

Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday 18 felony charges against Melanie Young, of Cambridge.

The charges include: rape, attempted rape, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance and pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, said Lt. Sam Williams, the lead investigator on the case.

An arrest warrant was issued for Young’s arrest on Wednesday, but her current location is unknown at this time, Paden said.

Investigators learned that Young has not been at her residence for nearly two weeks while attempting to serve the arrest warrant at her home.

Michael Smith, a co-defendant in this case, was charged on Friday, Sept. 20 and remains in the county jail on a $2.5 million dollar bond.

If anyone knows the location of Young they are urged to contact the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office at 740-439-4455.

