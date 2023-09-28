NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 41-year-old woman has been charged with murder and accused of chasing down a man and hitting him with a car on Wednesday night.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Darrell Donahoe was driving his motorcycle while 41-year-old Brooklyn Frazie was allegedly chasing him with an SUV truck. Witness accounts say the two were arguing around Swauger Valley Road in Minford before the chase. Both were traveling at a high rate of speed at around 6 p.m. on multiple state routes into Sciotoville before merging onto U.S. Route 52 in New Boston, Ohio, according to detectives investigating.

Authorities say a 9-1-1 call was received at 6:40 p.m. that the SUV truck hit the motorcycle which caused it to crash. Additional 9-1-1 calls stated that the woman driving the SUV, alleged to be Frazie, ran over Donahoe intentionally in front of a CVS Pharmacy on Gallia Street before dragging him and running over him again with the truck.

Donahoe was found injured and was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Frazie was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide. She was given a $100,000 bond on the murder charges in Portsmouth Municipal Court.