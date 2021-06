COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is in critical condition following a carjacking in Linden early Friday morning.

It happened at the Uncle Max gas station on the 1100 block of East Hudson St., according to police.

As the suspect drove away, police say the suspect ran over the woman with her own car.

Investigators say they’re looking for a white, later model SUV.

