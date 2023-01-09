COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday.

Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.

The victim, who was shot in the head and left leg, was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to survive her injuries.

Davis, who was arraigned Monday, was given a $5,000 cash or surety bond and will have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 23. Davis’ attorney Joe Landusky said he asked for a low bond due to Davis’ claim of self-defense and that she has no prior record.

Landusky said the victim was at Davis’ house and allegedly attacked her during an argument about the victim’s ex-boyfriend. The prosecuting attorney originally asked for a $150,000 cash or surety bond.