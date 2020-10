COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Wednesday at approximately 11:00 a.m., Juana Cabbell entered the WesBanco located at 33 N. 3rd St. and demanded money while implying she had a handgun.

The employees complied with the demand and gave Cabbell an undetermined amount of money. Cabbell fled the bank and was apprehended, without incident, a short distance away by responding officers.

Cabbell was charged with aggravated robbery and taken to the Franklin County Jail.