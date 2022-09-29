COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a woman who was seen leaving a store after allegedly stealing $500 worth of inventory on July 9 in a store at the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Rd.

According to a report from Columbus police, the woman picked up a blue and white mesh bag and shopped for women’s merchandise, filling the bag and carrying items in her hands. As she was about to make her purchase, she left the store without paying while carrying an additional bag over her right shoulder. She got into a parked car in front of the store and left with two unidentified men.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to call Detective Hackett at 614-645-4254 or email PHackett@columbuspolice.org.