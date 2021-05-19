Woman accused of ramming Hilliard police cruisers with stolen car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she rammed Hilliard police cruisers in a hotel parking lot.

It happened around 3 a.m. on March 21 at the Hampton Inn on Lyman Drive.

According to police, an officer was on a routine patrol when he saw a person sleeping in a locked Kia Optima. The officer determined the vehicle was reported stolen out of Columbus.

Other officers arrived and attempted to block the vehicle. Officers then tried to wake the woman.

After she woke, police say she started the vehicle, accelerated, reversed, and accelerated again. Police say she struck multiple cruisers and a light pole.

The vehicle was followed by a Columbus police helicopter and was observed at 100mph. Police did not pursue on the ground due to reckless driving and danger to others.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Tarra Temple. Temple was arrested about a week later after New Albany police say she crashed another stolen vehicle in Westerville during a chase.

Temple was indicted on charges of failure to comply and receiving stolen property for the Hilliard incident. She is being held on a $40,000 bond.