Bond set at $3 million for woman accused of murdering two in attempted robbery

Kelly Vokas

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman charged with murdering two people during an attempted robbery was given a $3 million bond during a court appearance Thursday morning.

Kelly Vokas, 40, of Columbus is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. She was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Carilla Lane in Praire Township on Monday after someone called 911 and hung up about 3:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found John Blanc, 77, with stab wounds and Susan Castore, 75, who police believe was strangled. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.