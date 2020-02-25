Woman accused of murdering boyfriend told police she shot him at his request

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman charged with the murder of her boyfriend told police she shot him at his request.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:39pm, Sunday, officers were called to the 3800 block of Gadwall Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found John F. Mazara, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Mazara was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Mazara’s girlfriend told officers that she had found him shot when she returned to the residence, but after investigating, officers charged the girlfriend, identified as Danielle Janae Ennis, with Mazara’s death.

Ennis, 30, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

According to a police report, Ennis told officers she shot Mazara at his request.

During her arraignment on Tuesday, Ennis was issued a $500,000 bond. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 4.