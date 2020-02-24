Woman accused of murdering boyfriend in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have charged a woman with murder after they say she shot and killed her boyfriend in northeast Columbus. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 4:39pm, Sunday, officers were called to the 3800 block of Gadwall Road on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found John F. Mazara, 56, suffering from a gunshot wound.  

Mazara was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police say Mazara’s girlfriend told officers that she had found him shot when she returned to the residence, but after investigating, officers charged the girlfriend, identified as Danielle Janae Ennis, with Mazara’s death.  

Ennis, 30, was taken into custody and charged with murder.  

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.  

