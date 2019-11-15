Woman accused of killing son’s father indicted on two murder charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County grand jury has filed a three-count indictment against a mother accused of killing the father of her son last week.

Crystal J. Lanier, 38, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with evidence by the grand jury Friday.

“There are two murder charges regarding the one victim death because there are different methods to commit the crime of murder and the Prosecutor’s Office typically charges all methods,” Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said in a press release.

According to Whitehall Police, Lanier was arrested Nov. 7 after Whitehall Police responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting on the 4400 block of Josephus Avenue.

O’Brien said the victim, Thomas Battle, 53, had his son at his Josephus Road apartment when Lanier stopped to pick up the 12-year-old. Following an argument, Lanier allegedly shot Battle several times before she and her son left the apartment.

Battle was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police said their investigation led them to Lanier, who was arrested at her residence on E. Mound Street.

Lanier is being held on no bond until her arraignment on Nov. 20 at 1:30 p.m.