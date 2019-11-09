Buckeye Banner

Woman accused of killing son’s father held without bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman accused of killing the father of her son is being held without bond after a court hearing Saturday.

Crystal Lanier, 38, was arraigned on murder charges. The judge denied Lanier bond.

Lanier was arrested Thursday after Whitehall Police responded to a call around 6:45 p.m. for a shooting on the 4400 block of Josephus Avenue.

When police arrived, they discovered Thomas Battle, 53, suffering from gunshot injuries.

Battle was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital where he later died from his injuries.  

Police said their investigation led them to Lanier, who was arrested at her residence on E. Mound Street.

Lanier’s next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 9 a.m.

