Woman accused of killing father, injuring mother in UpperArlington to be arraigned today

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — An Upper Arlington woman facing aggravated murder and felonious assault charges after allegedly her father and injuring her mother in a shooting will be arraigned in court Saturday morning.

Kristin Roth, 31, is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m.

Kristin Roth was arrested after officers were called to the 3300 block of Colchester Road on the report of a shooting Thursday evening and found James Roth, 61, and his wife Elizabeth Roth, 60, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division.

James Roth later died of his injuries at an area hospital.

Elizabeth Roth was taken to an area hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told the police the couple had been shot by their daughter, Kristin Roth.

Police later arrested Kristin Roth at her residence in the 4600 block of Merrifield Place.

The shooting happened as residents were trick or treating.

Neighbors and police rushed to the neighborhood and told kids and their families to stay away.

“They started just swarming the street and it was all lit up,” said neighbor Shelby Cozad.

Kristin Roth was taken to the Franklin County jail.