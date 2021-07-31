Woman, 99, in hospice care goes for one more spin around the dance floor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Once central Ohio hospice patient got to check an item off of her bucket list.

At 99, Jenny Bonsecour told her caregivers from OhioHealth’s hospice team she wanted to take one last spin on the ballroom dance floor, and her special wish was granted.

“I started as a little girl, dancing with my father,” Bonsecour said.

It’s a memory she looks back on fondly.

“He was so tall and handsome and smooth, he was just wonderful,” Bonsecour said.

When she told her caregivers about her love of dancing with her father, they asked…

“If you had a bucket list, what would be on your bucket list, and she said, ‘I would love to do ballroom dancing one more time,’” said Teresa Neill-Green with OhioHealth hospice.

So her caregivers wanted to make her wish turn into a reality.

“The job, it is difficult, it’s challenging at times, but at the same time, it’s so rewarding, and I think what I find is that it’s truly an honor to sit in front of a patient when they begin to tell their story,” Neill-Green said.

A story about love of dancing Bonsecour’s daughter Mary had never heard.

“That’s what’s kind of special about this because hospice sits there and talks to her about her life and I find out things that I never knew, that she used to dance in the living room with her father,” said Mary Williamson, Bonsecour’s daughter.

Surrounded by family and loved ones, Crystal Ballroom opened its doors so Bonsecour could get out of her wheelchair and onto the dance floor.

“It’s exciting,” she said. “I hope I don’t make a fool of myself…haha.”

From Glen Miller to Frank Sinatra, Bonsecour loves the music of big band, jazz, and the time era when ballroom dancing was most popular.

“I just want her to feel like she’s going back in time,” Williamson said. “The music, the dancers, she loved watching dancers on tv.”

And on Saturday, the dancers took her for a twirl under the crystal ball.

“I think it’s wonderful that they do this because I would never have an opportunity otherwise,” Bonsecour said.

At the age of 99, she showed she hasn’t lost her dancing shoes.