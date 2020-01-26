Woman, 87, reported missing by Columbus Police has been found safe

UPDATE: Columbus Police said Marie Mayes has been found safe.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 87-year-old woman.

Marie Mayes is a white female with light brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 4-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

Marie was last seen leaving a doctor’s appointment Friday afternoon.

Marie drives a 2001 black Honda Accord with Ohio license plates AU26XQ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.