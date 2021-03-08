Woman, 80, shot dead in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 80-year-old woman was found shot dead inside her home in Marion Monday afternoon.

The woman’s 78-year-old husband was found with stab wounds which Marion Police said appeared to be self-inflicted.

Police said officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Cummins Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a welfare check at the request of a relative.

After 15 minutes of knocking and not receiving a response, officers found their way into the home.

That is when they found the woman dead. Police said they also found a dog that had been shot and killed inside the home.

The husband was taken to Grant Medical Center. His condition was not released.

