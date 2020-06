COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for an endangered missing woman.

Bonnie Ruth Drummond, 77, was last seen leaving her South Grant Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Bonnie Ruth is a white woman with white hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a floral jacket, brown and white striped shirt, and navy blue pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.