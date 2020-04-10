Woman, 63, reported missing from west side of Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman who suffers from bipolar disorder and early-onset Alzheimer’s has been reported missing from Columbus’ west side.

According to Columbus Police, Tina Marie Dobbs, 63, was last seen in the area of Richardson Avenue and Springmont Avenue at approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday.

Tina Marie is a white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 202 pounds.

Tina Marie was last seen wearing Duck Dynasty pajamas and a dark shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.