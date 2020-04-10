Woman, 58, reported missing from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 58-year-old autistic woman has been reported missing from the north side of Columbus.

Columbus Police said Annetta Marie Kibby was last seen in the area of Caralee Place and Haskell Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Annetta Marie is a black woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Annetta Marie was last seen wearing a black turtleneck sweater and beige pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.