Woman, 32, reported missing, may be with armed man

CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued a missing person alert for a 32-year-old woman who may be in the company of a man police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Amber Nicole Nistelback, 32, was reported missing on Nov. 14 from the area of Gender Road and Nottinghill Trail Drive in Canal Winchester.

Neither family nor police has been able to contact Amber.

Police said Amber may be in the company of Keith Mosley, who they say is to be considered armed and dangerous and has several felony warrants out for his arrest.

Amber is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Mosley may be driving a white 1997 Mercury four-door with Ohio tags HKD4225.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.