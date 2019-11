POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The people at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium had some special treats for the resident wolverines.

It’s “Beat *ichigan Week” so caretakers at the Columbus Zoo provided their wolverines, Guillotine and Alvar, with a papier mâché M, a buckeye nut, as well as a football that were all filled with special enrichment for the animals.

The zoo says enrichment is an important part of the daily care provided to the animals as it engages them physically and mentally.