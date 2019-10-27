Wolf family at Columbus Zoo named by the Wolfe family

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo has announced the names of four new wolf cubs, and those names were selected by a family with a fitting surname.

The Wolfe family was allowed to pick out the four names — Sol and Snow for the females, Fresco and August (Augie) for the males — as a thank you from the zoo for the family’s “long-time and generous support.”

Katie Wolfe-Lloyd said her family was thrilled to have the opportunity to name the cubs.









The four Mexican wolf cubs are now on display at the zoo.