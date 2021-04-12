Witnesses inside St. Ann’s unaware of shooting, happy it was contained

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Witnesses to Monday’s fatal officer-involved shooting at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville are thankful the incident was contained to one specific area of the building.

One woman who was visiting her daughter said she saw several officers running into the building.

Another witness said he was visiting his wife and was inside her room with some cleaning staff Monday afternoon when they all heard an alarm go off.

The man ended up not finding out about the shooting until he turned on the news.

“The alarm went off and we thought it was a fire drill,” said the man, Ned Abernathy. “Or something fire, and the cleaning lady said, ‘It must be a fire drill.’ So I was thinking maybe it’s bad weather and I went to the window and that’s when I looked out over the front here and saw the 13 cars with lights on and I said, ‘Something’s going on outside, something serious is going on outside.”

That is when he said the hospital locked down the floor. Abernathy said it wasn’t until later he found out the shooting was inside the hospital.

According to Westerville and Columbus police officials, police responded to a call of a man passed out in his vehicle. They requested medics, and the man was taken to St. Ann’s emergency room, with the officers accompanying him.

At some point, the man produced a gun. Police said personnel from St. Ann’s and Columbus Police fired their weapons.

The suspect later died from his injuries.