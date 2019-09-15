Witness to man’s utility pole fall says “I thought he was dead”

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A young man is recovering after being shocked and falling from a utility pole Friday near the Ohio University campus.

After climbing to the top of a utility pole on Palmer Street in Athens, the man is shocked twice before falling to the ground.

“The second time it zapped him again, like a second shock, and that put him into complete stillness and he fell down from right there,” said Tyler Rosen, who was at the party along Palmer Street where the fall happened.

Various videos from the incident show the man scaling the pole, pausing at one point to chug a beer, as people record it from the street on their phones and cheer him on. Shortly after that…

“I saw just a head plant down, straight head-first dive,” Rosen said.

Rosen called 9-1-1.

According to Ohio University Police, Athens Police responded to the call.

Somehow, despite the shocks and the nearly 30-foot fall, the man survived.

“I thought he was dead,” Rosen said. “There’s no explanation for him living right now.”

Peter Mocho and Brandon Hajduk had just left the party right before the fall.

“Before we even got back across the street, we saw screaming, people running out of the house,” Mocho said.

Saturday afternoon, parties were once again happening on Palmer Street. Rosen said he’s witnessed quite a bit in his three years at Athens, but nothing like Friday night.

“I was shook up myself, I was just trying to stay strong and help the man, I didn’t know what to do, it was mind-blowing,” Rosen said. “I’ve been here for three years and it is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen on this campus. And I’ve seen a lot, a lot. This is by far the craziest I’ve ever seen. ”

“It’s really sad, I’m getting choked up now thinking about it, it’s sad, it’s something that didn’t need to happen,” he added. “I’m glad he’s ok, i just hope he has a good recovery.”

At last check with the police, they said the man was in critical condition as of Saturday.

Police have not released the victim’s name or his condition.

Ohio University released a statement saying the victim is not a student at the school.

Athens City Police have released no other information at this time. They have classified the incident as criminal mischief, but have not filed any official charges as of yet.