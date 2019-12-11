Witness list revealed in Husel murder case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There are new details in what has been dubbed the largest murder case in Franklin County history.

Attorneys for Dr. William Husel have filed a list of witnesses that they intend to call to testify at trial.

Husel, who formerly worked in the Mount Carmel Health System, is charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly ordering fatal doses of pain medicine for his patients.

The witness list, submitted by his attorneys, identifies 154 individuals, including patients’ relatives, nurses, pharmacists, and a few current doctors associated with Mount Carmel.

All 25 alleged victims are also named on the list.

“Well, it would be normal to list a representative, but certainly you’re not going to call the victim,” said Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

O’Brien said he has never seen a witness list that includes alleged murder victims. Neither has Ric Simmons, a professor at the The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

“The witness list is supposed to be people you’re going to call at trial,” Simmons explained. “These people obviously can’t be called at trial. They might have statements that are going to be used, but generally you don’t put people on the witness list just because you’re going to use their statements at trial.”

Husel is not listed as a potential witness.

According to O’Brien, names can added and removed from the witness list as the trial date approaches.

“I think both sides are acquiring expert witnesses on the issues associated with the use of the drug fentanyl, in these cases, and so I think those people would not be listed [at this point],” he said.

NBC4 attempted to contact Husel’s attorneys for comment on the witness list, as well as Mount Carmel officials. No responses have been received, as of this writing.

Husel pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he faces. Each charge carries a sentence of 15 years to life in prison, if he is convicted.