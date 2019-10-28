With one year to go, more are seeking Real ID licenses, but Ohio still lags behind

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After waiting in line, Bashir Jamal opted for a standard Ohio driver’s license Monday because he didn’t have everything needed for the new federal compliant driver’s license.

“It is a hassle, but right now, I have to go back and get two more documents — either my water bill or electric bill and come back and pay $40 more,” Jamal said.

Jamal understands that beginning next October, he will need the compliant license with the star in the upper right corner in order to get through security at an airport or to get into federal buildings or military bases where IDs are required.

Ohio started issuing the compliant licenses in July of 2018, but many Ohioans are still learning about the new requirements for the first time when they show up to renew their driver’s license.

Ohio has more than 8 million licensed drivers, but the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles says only 1,359,111 compliant licenses and IDs have been issued so far.

The federal law requiring the compliant licenses was passed in 2005 in response to the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and Pentagon.

In order to prove their identity for the compliant licenses, applicants are required to provide five elements — proof of legal name, proof of date of birth, proof of legal presence in the U.S., proof of social security number and proof of address.

Some documents, such as a passport, may be used to prove multiple elements. Two documents from different sources are required for proof of Ohio residency.

Mike Rankin, a former deputy registrar who now works as a consultant, said with the deadline now less than a year away, Ohio is playing catch-up.

“Had Ohio gotten on board earlier with adopting the Real ID standards, say six years ago, then we probably wouldn’t be in this with less than a year to go,” Rankin said.

Things are improving.

The BMV has an online tool that allows someone to determine exactly what documents they will need in order to apply for the new license.

The agency reports that last week, 55 percent of driver’s license renewals opted for the compliant driver’s license, raising the average since July of 2018 to more than 27 percent.

“It’s a number that’s steadily gone up as time goes by,” said Ohio Registrar Charles Norman. “In Ohio, at 27 or 28 percent, that doesn’t seem like a lot, but as we look around the country, there are states still in the single digits.”

The process of getting the compliant license takes about three times as long as getting a standard driver’s license. That has increased wait times at the deputy registrar agencies.

The BMV urges customers to use the “Get-in-Line Online” feature on its website to speed up their visit.