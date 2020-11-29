With major shopping weekend over, Columbus businesses encourage shoppers to stay local

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With Black Friday and Small Business Saturday in the rear view mirror, small business owners are encouraging shoppers to continue supporting local businesses throughout the holiday season.

Typically the biggest shopping weekend of the year, Jason Williams, who owns Big Fun in the Short North, said that while the weekend provided a nice boost for businesses like his, it still doesn’t compare to revenue of years’ past.

Williams is currently limiting his store to less than 10 customers at a time and said with a number of businesses in the area already closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, foot traffic has diminished in recent months.

While Williams used to be able to plan months in advance, he now typically operates day-by-day and hopes that loyal customers continue to shop locally.

“You know, support your small business every day,” he said. “We don’t just go away after Saturday, we’re here all the time, so throw some money to ma and pa’s, whoever they are, because we’ll keep our money in the neighborhood.”

The holiday shopping weekend continues with Cyber Monday, where many businesses, including locally-owned businesses, will offer special deals for customers online.