With holiday travel ending, OSU doctor suggests isolation to prevent COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Officials said Sunday will likely be the busiest day of the holiday season for passengers departing John Glenn International Airport.

Airport officials project 7,000 people will fly out of and in to John Glenn by the end of the day.

This weekend, 16 states including Ohio, are on the state’s COVID-19 travel advisory. State health officials recommend anyone traveling from those states self-quarantine for two weeks once they arrive here.

One doctor, however, suggest this to anyone who travelled or gathered with a group of people outside their households this holiday season.

“You should be monitoring your symptoms, for sure,” said Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Daniel Bachmann. “That’s the first thing, and then you should try to isolate as much as possible. That would be reasonable for at least 7 to 10 days.”

Bachman said if there’s a spike in cases stemming from Christmas gatherings and travel, it likely wouldn’t present until just after the new year.

“The intermixing of people is going to increase the risk of transmission,” he said.

If after ten days, you don’t show symptoms, that’s when Bachman said people could return to their pandemic routine.

“If it were me, if I was traveling and exposed to new people over the holidays, I would limit my exposure for the next 7 to 10 days to anyone else possible, so people in the community, people that I work with and I would monitor my symptoms very closely,” Bachman said.

One traveler, Robert Luxford, who returned to Columbus from visiting family in Florida, said he intends to follow that advice.

“Yes, plan to quarantine for a 10 day period,” Luxford said. “My significant other is going to take a significant amount of time to come back, so we’ll be quarantining from each other and I’ll have the time to stay at home for 10 days and also get tested.”