With focus on underrepresented communities, group trains others how to register voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local non-profit group is making sure no one in the black community feels their voices are underrepresented politically.

The People’s Justice Project held training sessions showing people how to get others to register to vote, then went door to door to get residents registered.

Aside from getting people to vote, the group also cleared up any misconceptions about who can and cannot vote.

Ingrid Brownlee learned how to register folks to vote in a similar session.

“There is this misconception that if you are a convicted felon, you cannot vote. That is not true. If you have served your time, if you are not incarcerated at this time, you have the right to vote,” said Brownlee.

That’s just one of many misunderstandings people like Brownlee are clearing up.

She took a voter registration class just like the one held Tuesday on East Livingston Avenue.

Brownlee said it’s her mission to get minorities out to vote.

“There are a lot of issues that affect communities of color in a disproportionate way and I think we should be aware of all the ways we are affected. Our vote counts,” said Brownlee.

People’s Justice Project organizers couldn’t agree more.

Kayla Merchant is one of the People’s Justice Project’s organizers.

“Their voice matters and it’s really time we all step up and we, as a community, come together and say, ‘Hey, we have to do this.’ Make sure we spread the message on how it’s important to vote,” said Merchant.

Thirty people attended Tuesday’s session.