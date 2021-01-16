Wintry weekend in central Ohio brings a dusting of snow

After several mild January days in a row in the low to mid-40s, winter returned to Ohio and the and the northern and central parts of the nation.

Cold, most air will circulate around a slowly departing upper-level low over the Great Lakes, and a powerful storm in northern New England. Bands of snow showers will rotate across Ohio through the weekend, leaving light accumulations and some slippery spots, especially overnight through the early morning. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-30s, with a wind chill down in the 20s.

Early next week looks to be seasonably cold and a little drier, though a disturbance could bring a light wintry mix to southern Ohio Tuesday morning, with a reinforcing shot of cold air midweek. Thursday will bring a brief warmup to near 40 degrees, before another cold blast arrives next weekend.

Forecast

Saturday: Snow showers, brisk. High 36 Tonight: Snow showers (coating). low 31

Sunday: Cloudy, blustery, snow showers. High 34

MLK Day: Few flurries, mainly cloudy, cold. High 32 (26)

Tuesday: Flurries a.m., chilly. High 34 (28)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun, cold. High 33 (23)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 41 (29) Friday: Mainly cloudy, colder. High 35 (27)