Winter weather means business boost to local hardware stores

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – As the snow approaches, people are preparing in different ways.

Customers are different hardware stores are getting ready for whatever mother nature brings.

The manager at Nutter Hardware said the top-selling items are things to get rid of whatever comes our way, like salt, shovels, and de-icers.

After that, it’s all about staying warm, with insulation, fire logs, and kerosene heater fuel also flying off the shelves.

The store manager said things started picking up around noon and has been almost non-stop all afternoon.

Days like Saturday are when hardware stores see an uptick in sales after they drop off at the beginning of the colder months, which has become part of an annual routine.

That is also how customers feel about the incoming winter weather.

“Eh, you know, it is what it is, you know?” said Upper Arlington resident Karl Kubik. “I’ve dealt with snow all my life. It’s not a big deal. I’ll shovel it out.”

“Typical Ohio weather,” said Upper Arlington resident Mike Kaylor. “It comes and goes and you got to take it one day at a time or weekend and that’s it.”

When it comes to potentially being stuck at home, people said they’re not really concerned, saying it wouldn’t’ be much different from what they’ve been doing during the pandemic.