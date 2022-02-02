COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week’s winter storm isn’t just going to cause problems for drivers; it has already led to headaches for those trying to fly, with several flights leaving John Glenn International Airport already canceled.

Nearly every departure out of the airport for Thursday is canceled, and airlines are urging flyers to check on their flights before leaving for the airport.

“Our flight tomorrow morning was canceled, so that’s why we’re here tonight,” said Amy Schulze, who is going on a girls’ trip with her friends, trying to get out ahead of the storm.

Karen Thomas and her husband flew through Chicago Wednesday to get back to Columbus. She was able to record video of the snow at Midway International Airport.

“Lots of snow there,” she said. “A little late getting off, but finally making it to Columbus just now.”

The Thomas’ later flight was canceled, so they had to fly in earlier to get to central Ohio before the worst of the winter weather does.

“Feels great,” Thomas said. “That was my biggest worry. I was like I want to get home ahead of the storm.”

A winter weather alert on the airport’s website warns travelers to expect widespread cancelations Thursday. The list of cancelations has been growing throughout the day. As of 9 p.m., the flight-tracking website FlightAware showed more than 180 flights either into or out of Columbus have been canceled.

“Passengers should just pack your patience and be prepared to reach out to your airline if you need to get any specifics or details on your flights or if you need to rebook your flight,” said Sarah McQuaide, manager of communications and marketing for Columbus Regional Airport Authority.

Teams will be working around the clock to keep the runways at John Glenn cleared.

“With ice expected in the forecast, it’s definitely a challenge,” McQuaide said. “With snow, we’re able to use our equipment and remove it from the runways. Ice can be just a little bit tricker.”

The flight cancelations are expected to continue through Friday as well, with FlightAware already showing some cancelations.