Winter weather a boon for central Ohio plow drivers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — From the state to the city to local plow drivers, this winter weather is keeping them busy.

Many people are counting down the days until the big snow banks melt away.

Not local plow drivers, though.

More snow means more work and they’re ready for the next round.

For the first time in days, the trucks are parked in the Rocky Fork landscaping company’s lot, plows at a standstill after constantly clearing snow, resting just like their drivers before the next flakes fall.

“I won’t lie to you, it’s been hectic,” said Scott Qualmann, vice president of sales for Rocky Fork Company. “Obviously with the multiple snow events, a lot of salting, a lot of ice that we had to do.”

The New Albany company clears snow at many shopping centers and big office parking lots around central Ohio. Even as vice president of sales, Qualmann has been pitching in, helping give some others a break since it’s been so busy.

“I’m definitely an inside cat at this point, but it’s good to roll up your sleeves and get behind the wheel of a truck and plow some snow every once in a while,” he said.

While some may be sick of the snow, they welcome it.

“It’s a critical part of our business being in the commercial snow removal business, so we like to keep our guys working all year round and if we didn’t have snow removal, we couldn’t do that,” Qualmann said.

Chad Hemingway, owner of Chad’s Towing and Recovery, looks at winter weather in a similar way.

“On the snow end of things, it’s helpful, it really is,” Hemingway said. “I used to not like winter time.”

But he doesn’t mind it now. His towing business has been busy, and on the side, he uses his snowblower to clear out some of his other customers. Though storm after storm isn’t easy, he’s ready for the next round and so is Rocky Fork.

“We’re a little bit tired, but the guys will be ready,” Qualmann said.

“Tiring, but on the business aspect, it keeps my family thriving right now with COVID and everything,” Hemingway said. “It’s hard to keep money coming in and the snow is helping a lot.”

Other plow drivers in central Ohio also said they were taking it easy Wednesday, resting up for the next winter system moving through the region Thursday.