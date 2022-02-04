COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The storm may be over but for many across Central, cleaning up the mess is still going on.

A winter wonderland is interrupted by the sound of shovels following freezing rain, sleet, and snow.

“My back is very happy! John will do a great job,” said Demetrios Gardikes who lives along Teteridge Road in Columbus.

Gardikes’ son, John, was putting in the work for his dad. A decent amount of snow and a layer of ice coated his driveway.

“I actually do have some meetings this afternoon, so I’m glad he’s shoveling the driveway so I can get out,” Demetrios said.

Next door to him, John Pfarr, who will be turning 90 this year, is also working to clear away the snow.

“As long as the snow blower runs alright, I don’t do much shoveling anymore,” he said relieved. “We’re normally not here when all the snow is here!”

The snow impacted travel through the neighborhood, including an NBC4 truck that got stuck in the road. But thanks to the team on Teteridge, the NBC4 crew was able to drive away safely.

“Just planning on staying in!” Pfarr said. “Get this done to stay in!”