Winter blast doesn’t stop OSU Club Soccer team from readying for national competition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The temperatures were dropping and the snow was falling, but that didn’t keep The Ohio State University Men’s Club Soccer Team from focusing on the field.

“Nationals is 8 days away so we don’t really have a choice, we are going to practice whether it’s snowing, hailing, no matter what,” said Luke Kisor, OSU Men’s Club Soccer Team.

The Ohio State University Men’s Club Soccer Team didn’t even think about canceling or postponing Monday’s practice because of Nationals starting Friday in Austin, Texas.

“I think it’s obviously difficult, but it’s really important. Being a team from Ohio, we will be playing teams down south who will be playing in better weather,” said Jared Gerlacher, OSU Men’s Club Soccer Team.

The club team was the only one out on the field as other events in the area were canceled because of the weather.

“Maybe we could have prepped a little bit better, but we are working with what we got,” Gerlacher said.

In 12 hours, there was about a 30-degree temperature drop and with several players on the team being from Ohio, they said they are used to riding a weather rollercoaster.

“You never know with Ohio weather,” Gerlacher said. “It could be 80 and sunny tomorrow.”

That won’t be the case. Tuesday will be even colder.

“We have not prepared very well for this, but I think we should start preparing now,” Kisor said.

The club is fully student-run with volunteer coaches from past teams.

They are fundraising to help cover the costs of flights, transportation, hotels, and other team expenses. It is a tax-deductible donation through OSU’s buckeyefunder platform.

If you’d like to donate, click here.