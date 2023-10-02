COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the second straight time, the Powerball jackpot has topped $1 billion.

Monday’s Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $1.066 billion, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing are 12, 26, 27, 43, and 47 and the Powerball is 5. The multiplier is 2x.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when one ticket in California won an annuity valued at $1.08 billion, the third-largest prize in the game’s history. Since then, there have been 31 drawings without a jackpot winner.

If there is a winning ticket sold for Monday’s drawing, it will be worth a one-time cash payment of $478.2 million. Winners of the jackpot can choose either the one-time payment or to be paid out in 30 annual payments over a 29-year period for the full amount (each payment increases by 5% annually). Both prize amounts are before taxes.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s history are:

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 $1.04 billion (est.) – Oct. 2, 2023 $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018

Of those top 10 jackpots, none have been won in Ohio. The last jackpot won in Ohio was on April 16 by the Crazy Luck Trust Ohio for an annuity of $252,600,000 or a one-time payment of $134,669,327.27, according to the Powerball website.

Saturday’s drawing saw two $2 million tickets, which matched all five white balls and played the Powerplay Multiplier; five $1 million tickets, which matched all five white balls; nine tickets worth $100,000; and 55 tickets worth $50,000. All told, there were 2.5 million tickets winning tickets worth at least $4 sold in Saturday’s drawing.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each with an optional $1 Power Play multiplier option which applies to all prizes except the jackpot. In most areas, the sale of tickets ends anywhere from one to two hours before the 10:59 p.m. EST drawing.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 while the odds of winning any amount are 1 in 24.87. The odds remain consistent because they are based on the possibility of matching the drawn combination of numbers, not on the number of tickets sold.