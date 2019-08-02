Winning livestock exhibitors excited for Ohio State Fair’s Sale of Champions

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– Having the best market animal in the state does not come easy, but for the kids in the youth reserve program who now have their Ohio State Fair grand and reserve champion banners, the hard work was all worth it.

13 year old Johnathan Woodward from Coshocton County says he was shocked and ecstatic as all of his hard work paid off by winning the grand champion market turkey title.

“It takes me about 30 minutes to walk [the turkeys] up the hill and then down. I do that about two times a day,” he explained. “Then, I feed and water them. That takes me about an hour, so I spend about two hours to three hours everyday on them. I also wash them, and that takes about two hours, too.”

Sunday at the Celeste Center the bidding war will begin with 11 champions from 16 youth at the center of it.

“This was our first time at the state fair and grand champion is a pretty big deal,” stated Ava Hester from Clinton County, who won the grand champion meat chickens title.

Over the past 50 years, the Sale of Champions has awarded more than $3.5 million to youth exhibitors who have raised the premium entry in their species.

The bill for the 2019 Sale of Champions:

Grand Champion Market Beef (named Saturday) Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef (named Saturday) Grand Champion Market Barrow (named Saturday) Reserve Grand Champion Market Barrow (named Saturday) Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Paige Pence, Clark Co. Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb

Exhibitor: Grant Johnson, Wayne Co. Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibitor: Ava Hester, Clinton Co. Reserve Grand Champion Meat Chickens

Exhibitor: Jozie Jones, Clinton Co. Grand Champion Market Goat

Exhibitor: Jada Shroyer, Logan Co. Grand Champion Market Turkey

Exhibitor: Jonathan Woodward, Coshocton Co. Grand Champion Swiss Cheese representing the seven dairy champions

Grand Champion Ayrshire: Marissa Topp

Grand Champion Brown Swiss: Madelyn Topp

Grand Champion Guernsey: Aubree Topp

Grand Champion Holstein: Kayla Cring

Grand Champion Jersey: Blake Greiwe

Grand Champion Red & White: Wyatt Schlauch

Grand Champion Milking Shorthorn: Aubree Topp

The Sale of Champions starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 4. It will be live streamed on the Ohio Channel. CLICK HERE for information on how to watch.