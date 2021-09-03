Will the mail be delivered on on Labor Day? 10 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service may deliver through rain, sleet, and snow, but not on certain holidays.

10 holidays with no mail delivery

1/1New Years Day
1/18Martin Luther King Jr. birthday
2/15Presidents’ Day
5/31Memorial Day
7/5Independence Day
9/6Labor Day
10/11Columbus Day
11/11Veterans Day
11/25Thanksgiving Day
12/25Christmas Day
Source: USPS.com

Typically, when the mail is not delivered, all banks and government offices are also closed. This includes public schools. So if your kids are off for a holiday, that is a way of knowing that your bank, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the mail will not be operating.

