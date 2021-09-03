Will the mail be delivered on on Labor Day? 10 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service may deliver through rain, sleet, and snow, but not on certain holidays.

10 holidays with no mail delivery

1/1 New Years Day 1/18 Martin Luther King Jr. birthday 2/15 Presidents’ Day 5/31 Memorial Day 7/5 Independence Day 9/6 Labor Day 10/11 Columbus Day 11/11 Veterans Day 11/25 Thanksgiving Day 12/25 Christmas Day Source: USPS.com

Typically, when the mail is not delivered, all banks and government offices are also closed. This includes public schools. So if your kids are off for a holiday, that is a way of knowing that your bank, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the mail will not be operating.