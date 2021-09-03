Will the mail be delivered on on Labor Day? 10 holidays observed by the U.S. Postal Service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The United States Postal Service may deliver through rain, sleet, and snow, but not on certain holidays.
10 holidays with no mail delivery
|1/1
|New Years Day
|1/18
|Martin Luther King Jr. birthday
|2/15
|Presidents’ Day
|5/31
|Memorial Day
|7/5
|Independence Day
|9/6
|Labor Day
|10/11
|Columbus Day
|11/11
|Veterans Day
|11/25
|Thanksgiving Day
|12/25
|Christmas Day
Typically, when the mail is not delivered, all banks and government offices are also closed. This includes public schools. So if your kids are off for a holiday, that is a way of knowing that your bank, Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and the mail will not be operating.