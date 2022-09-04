Photo provided by USPS: Studio shot of Priority Mail Boxes inside of Mailbox

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day.

The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS.

The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In addition, UPS is closed, Amazon Prime orders are not delivered, and FedEx has no deliveries with modified office hours for Labor Day.

All banks, government offices, and public schools are closed Monday.