COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Most shipping providers will remain open and operating on Friday for Veterans Day — but you won’t get mail from the United States Postal Service.

USPS recognizes Veterans Day on Nov. 11 as one of 11 federal holidays and will be closed. People expecting packages from private shipping providers, however, can still expect most of their packages to arrive Friday.

UPS store locations will be open and scheduled deliveries will arrive, but UPS Mail Innovations, which routes through USPS, will be delayed due to the federal holiday. FedEx will similarly operate its stores and deliveries as normal, but FedEx Ground Economy services may be delayed due to USPS closures.

Amazon will deliver on Veterans Day, as it is not one of the company’s six observed holidays.

The holidays USPS observes are: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.