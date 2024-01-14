COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The second federal holiday of 2024 will be on Monday and that means we’ll have two consecutive days without receiving any new mail.

The United States Postal Service recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. day as one of its 11 federal holidays and will not deliver mail or packages on Monday. Post offices will be closed but Priority Mail Express mail will continue to be delivered.

The USPS observes the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

Similarly, UPS locations are closed and delivery service is not available, except for Express Critical. FedEx offices and services however are open for MLK Day with modified services for Express and and Ground Economy.